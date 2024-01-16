Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 3705630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.14.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

