Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCR. CIBC set a C$40.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.40.

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Strathcona Resources

SCR stock traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$23.54. 25,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,489. Strathcona Resources has a one year low of C$20.16 and a one year high of C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.39.

In related news, Director Andrew Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,251.00. In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Cody Church bought 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Also, Director Andrew Kim bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

