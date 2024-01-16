Sui (SUI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Sui token can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sui has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $449.97 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,947,215 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,100,947,214.5534613 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.30093095 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $595,633,455.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

