Summit Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.3% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.56. 47,194,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,292,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.31 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $704.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.