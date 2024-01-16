Summit Wealth Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,298. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

