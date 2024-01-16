Summit Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,266,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 29.6% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $33,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,553 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 275,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,037. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

