Summit Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 4.4% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.52. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

