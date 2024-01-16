Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $143.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.55.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

SUI opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $163.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sun Communities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.