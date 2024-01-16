Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 227.9% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $77,355,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 783.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 151,469 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 76.6% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 636.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,979,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.