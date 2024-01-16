Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Purchases £147.90 in Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Wills acquired 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £147.90 ($188.19).

Superdry Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON SDRY opened at GBX 29.35 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.65. Superdry plc has a 1 year low of GBX 28.15 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.80 ($2.14). The company has a market cap of £29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

