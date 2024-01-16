Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Purchases £147.90 in Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Wills acquired 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £147.90 ($188.19).
Superdry Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON SDRY opened at GBX 29.35 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.65. Superdry plc has a 1 year low of GBX 28.15 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.80 ($2.14). The company has a market cap of £29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.03.
