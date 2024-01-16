Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 0.3 %
SDPI stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.22. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Drilling Products
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.