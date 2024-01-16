Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Short Interest Update

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Supremex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUMXF remained flat at $3.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03. Supremex has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

