Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Short Interest Update

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.
Supremex Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SUMXF remained flat at $3.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03. Supremex has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.83.
Supremex Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Supremex
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.