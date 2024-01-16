Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Surge Energy Trading Down 0.5 %
Surge Energy stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,909. The firm has a market capitalization of C$644.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.17 and a 1 year high of C$9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.09.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.7104677 EPS for the current year.
In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
