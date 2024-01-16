Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 756,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358,195 shares.The stock last traded at $511.28 and had previously closed at $494.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $528.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

