Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $133.00

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 133.90 ($1.70), with a volume of 348839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.40 ($1.75).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.45) price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.83 ($3.03).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYNT

Synthomer Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of £219.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82.

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($23,539.89). 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synthomer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.