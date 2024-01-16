T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,030. The company has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.76.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

