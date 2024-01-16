Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,063 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.75. 6,402,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867,893. The company has a market capitalization of $527.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.