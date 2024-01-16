Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TVE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.23.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.04. 1,689,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,673. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.42. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1450382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

