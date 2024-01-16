TBH Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,740,000 after purchasing an additional 816,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,529,030 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.90.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

