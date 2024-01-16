TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.45. 3,908,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

