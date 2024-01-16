TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 72.9% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 58.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 11.0% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $62.83. 4,101,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,044. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

