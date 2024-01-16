TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.91. 114,872,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,806,633. The stock has a market cap of $699.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $124.31 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.58.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

