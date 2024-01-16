TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $988,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $51,814,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 101,897.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after buying an additional 106,268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 26.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 347,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,148,000 after acquiring an additional 72,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMI traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.78. 164,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $341.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.40.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

