TBH Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,936. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of JCI stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. 12,185,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

