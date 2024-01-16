TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,517 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $103.33. 4,203,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,259. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

