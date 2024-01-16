TBH Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,540. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

