TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 15,053 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,053 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.90. 2,707,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,366. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

