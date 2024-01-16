TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,434,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,758,844. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.