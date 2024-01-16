TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.36.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

