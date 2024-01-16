TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,542 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $172.08. 700,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,124. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

