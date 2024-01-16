TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 453 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $110.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

