TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 557 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8,552.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,857 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,576,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,841. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.