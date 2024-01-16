TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes $825,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,659. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

