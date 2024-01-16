TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $481.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $327.64 and a 52 week high of $487.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.48.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

