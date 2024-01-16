TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VEA opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

