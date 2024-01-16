TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,617 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $575,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 344.1% during the third quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 59,638 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

