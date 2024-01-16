TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 298 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

