TD Cowen Cuts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $70.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,622,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,215,000 after purchasing an additional 294,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.