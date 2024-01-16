Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,644 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.23% of Builders FirstSource worth $35,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BLDR traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average is $138.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.94 and a 52-week high of $171.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

