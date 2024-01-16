Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $51,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,593. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.