Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $59,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $102,494.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,076,206 shares of company stock valued at $264,610,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.90. 2,449,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.40 and its 200-day moving average is $224.52. The company has a market cap of $261.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.16 and a fifty-two week high of $275.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.