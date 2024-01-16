Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $40.43 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $547.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,988. The company has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

