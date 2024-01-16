Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $45.26 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.30.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

