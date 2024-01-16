Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $65.91 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,356 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $65,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA remained flat at $42.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,044,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

