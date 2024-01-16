Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $85.89 Million Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. Burford Capital makes up about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Burford Capital were worth $85,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUR. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 890,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter worth $1,831,748,000. Bandera Partners LLC raised its stake in Burford Capital by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,767,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,739,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 116,424 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 410,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,444. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $368.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BUR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

