Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $36,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE EOG traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.27. 1,650,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $125.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.