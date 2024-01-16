Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 18,255 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $38,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.12. 579,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,682. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $366.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.77.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

