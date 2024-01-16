Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 539,576 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3,287.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,576 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.46% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $47,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $761,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 103,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,054. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

