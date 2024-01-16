Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 718,071 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,071 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.69% of APi Group worth $41,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 593,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in APi Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 201,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in APi Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,577,000 after purchasing an additional 90,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC raised its position in APi Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 452,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,786. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

