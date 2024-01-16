Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,173 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,676. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.02. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.61 and a 200-day moving average of $193.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

